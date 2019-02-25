Pompeo warns: Maduro’s ‘days are numbered’

WASHINGTON. – The United States will continue to pressure the Venezuelan government until it understands that its days are “numbered,” the US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said, adding that “every option” is still on the table.

The US is “going to do the things that need to be done,” Pompeo told Fox News Sunday, speaking about the potential use of military force against Caracas. The state secretary also denounced Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as a “tyrant”.

Washington will not stop until it “makes sure” that “there is a brighter future for the people of Venezuela,” Pompeo said, adding that the US would continue to support the self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaido.

“We’re very hopeful in the days and weeks and months ahead the Maduro regime will understand that the Venezuelan people have made its days numbered.”

His warmongering comes less than a day after Guaido called on the international forces supporting his claims to power to “keep open all options” necessary to depose the elected Maduro government. Guaido also vowed to attend a summit of the Lima Group – an organization of 12 American states that backed his ambitions – where he is scheduled to meet with the US Vice President Mike Pence.

The developments come following a botched attempt by the opposition supporters to forcefully bring convoys of USAID supplies into Venezuela through the border guarded by troops on Saturday. President Maduro still refuses to allow the convoys in, calling them a precursor to military invasion.

Guaido and his US backers have repeatedly sought to win over the loyalty of the Venezuelan military with both pledges and threats. While the self-proclaimed Venezuelan leader urged them to defect while offering “amnesty,” US officials said that the military has no other choice but to“embrace democracy” or “face … sanctions and isolation.” – RT

