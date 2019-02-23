Chiwenga returns from India

VP Chiwenga

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has returned home from India where he was receiving treatment.

Chiwenga was flown to India early this month where sources said he was having trouble swallowing. The trip to India was confirmed by Deputy Information Minister Energy Mutodi who said Chiwenga was suffering from an abdominal ailment.

However, a medical source who spoke to ZimLive said when Chiwenga visited a hospital in South Africa he complained that his esophagus was “dry”. He told doctors he was struggling to eat.

Chiwenga reportedly underwent esophageal manometry, used to measure the strength and muscle coordination of one’s esophagus when they swallow.

A medical source who spoke to ZimLive said the tests detected that Chiwenga was having motility problems which are not cancerous. He was advised to see an esophageal surgeon.

