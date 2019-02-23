MDC sets dates for congress

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

THE Nelson Chamisa-led MDC has announced that its elective congress will be held in May following a national council meeting in Harare yesterday.

Chamisa is seeking to retain the post he took through a national council resolution following the death of founding president Morgan Tsvangirai last February.

Party spokesperson Jacob Mafume said an elective congress, where all posts will be contested, would be held from May 24 to 26, ending speculation that Chamisa wanted to stall

the process.

“The congress is supposed to happen every five years, so for us October was the latest we could have it. National Council being the biggest decision making body in between congresses has collectively come up with the dates,” he said.

Insiders said Chamisa wanted congress to remove any doubts over his legitimacy, as he was confident that he would win against possible contenders such as deputy president Elias Mudzuri and secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora.