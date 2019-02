0953: President Mnangagwa and the First Lady arrive and will proceed to lead the body viewing ceremony.

President Mnangagwa and First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa arrive.

0936: Service chiefs led by ZDF commader, General Philip Valerio Sibanda have arrived.

0903: The body has now been taken inside Stodart hall ahead of the arrival of President Mnangagwa.

0855: The body of the late national hero has arrived.

0853: Scores of mourners have gathered outside Stodart Hall in Mbare ahead of the arrival of late national hero Professor Callistus Ndlovu’s body.

