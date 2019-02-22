Cuba votes “yes” for new Constitution, supports Venezuela

HAVANA. – President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Friday stated that Cuba is standing for the Yes vote to the new Constitution during the February 24 referendum and for supporting Venezuela.

“Our voices for the present and future of Cuba and Latin America,” Diaz-Canel posted on his Twitter account, in which he has almost 98,000 followers.

The president reiterated the Cuban claim “Hands Off Venezuela”, facing the threats of the US military intervention that the South American country is experiencing, under a supposed humanitarian crisis.

President Diaz-Canel also posted on Twitter that the new Cuban Constitution has been “the result of the most collective thought exercises, the result of that popular knowledge is the text that is going to a referendum this historic day of the Homeland.”

He also stressed that on Sunday, millions of Cubans will vote for the destiny of that Constitution, which emerged from a consultation process with the participation of almost nine million people and more than 780,000 proposals. – Prensa Latina

