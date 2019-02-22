MDC to hold elective Congress in May

The Nelson Chamisa led MDC is set to hold its elective congress on May 24-26.

This was announced after the MDC National Council met on Friday at the party’s headquarters Morgan Tsvangirai House in Harare. The resolution by the MDC National Council reads:

Consistent with the powers exercised by the party President in terms of Article 9.1.2.1 of the party Constitution, the National Council reaffirms the position that the 5th Congress of the MDC be held on 24-26 May 2019. Consequent to the resolution above, the National Council hereby authorizes the party through the Organizing department to shorten the time-frames for the convening of the branch, ward, district and provincial Congresses from those stipulated in the party Constitution. The National Council hereby authorizes the Secretary General to write the notification for the said Congress. Council resolves that there be another extra-ordinary National Council meeting to deal with Congress issues including but not limited to the appointment of the Independent Commission to run the national Congress in line with the dictates of the Constitution. That the National Organizing Department, forthwith present to the Standing Committee and the National Executive the template and timeframes for the Congress.

