Zimbabwe’s ex dictator Robert Mugabe birthday bash for 95-year

Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe will celebrate his 95th birthday at his Blue Roof mansion in Harare on Saturday.
Mugabe turned 95 on Thursday, but his birthday was largely ignored by the state and the ruling Zanu-PF party. However, a party is expected to be held for the former statesman on Saturday.
An invitation card seen by TimesLIVE shows that the reception will get under way at 2pm.
There are strictly no children allowed at the event, which has a black and gold dress code. The celebration is being held under the theme “Legend”.
Insiders said Mugabe’s children organised the birthday celebration, which is strictly by invitation only.
His daughter, Bona, and son-in law, Simba Chikore, are understood be spearheading the event. Bona is said to have put together the guest list.
It is not clear if Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa is on the guest list. But Mnangagwa is billed to attend a Zanu-PF rally in Harare, at the time that the Mugabes will host the birthday party
Nelson Chamisa, who Mugabe supported on the eve of last year’s election, will be in Gweru at a rally of the Movement for Democratic Change.
Pictures of Mugabe were shared online on Thursday as he sat flanked by members of his family. His wife Grace, pictured in a yellow dress, and their two children, Bona and Robert Jnr, were with Mugabe.