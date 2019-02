Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa today launched the India-Africa Incubation Centre in Harare which he described as a key conduit that will drive the modernisation and industrialisation of the economy.

The centre specialises in equipping young people with entrepreneurial skills to start their own businesses and dovetails with the President’s Vision of transforming the economy into an upper middle income status by 2030.

More to follow…

