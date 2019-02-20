Isuzu’s SA-built bakkies are a favourite in Zimbabwe

Last year, a quarter of the bakkies sold in Zimbabwe was increasing it’s market share from 18.5% in 2017 to 25% in 2018.

Still much loved

Double Cab bakkie sales more than doubled compared to the previous year – with a massive 112% increase in this country.

The Extended Cab, also known as the King Cab in Zimbabwe, followed suit resulting in Isuzu leading the market in this sub-segment too.

Image: Quickpic

Autoworld Harare Dealer Principal, Alison de Klerk, said customers have confidence in Isuzu products and enjoyed its reliability and durability.

“Isuzu offers great value for money compared to similar products in the market. The vehicles are reliable, durable and the brand name is one they can trust,” said de Klerk.

Top notch service

She also commended the performance of the Isuzu mu-X Isuzu’s new SUV contender, the mu-X, which was launched to the Zimbabwean market in September last year.

Image: Quickpic

Autoworld’s two branches on Harare and Bulawayo strive to keep customers happy.

Leading by example, the dealership is dedicated to providing a unique, world-class automotive sales and service experience – retaining customers for life and ensuring that Isuzu is with its customers for the long run.

“For the last few years, we have been working on our aftersales service, as well as our values as an organisation,” shes says.

“We still service vehicles that are out of warranty – some vehicles with high mileages like 700 000km still come back to us for servicing.

“It’s all about having a culture of honesty and integrity combined with a solid and reliable brand like Isuzu,” said de Klerk.