Charumbira to chair Privileges Committee

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Parliament’S Committee of Standing Rules and Orders has appointed Council of Chiefs president Fortune Charumbira to chair the Privileges Committee that was set up to investigate allegations against Norton legislator Mr Temba Mliswa and three others of demanding a $400 000 bribe from a local businessman.

This comes as the SROC, which met on Monday dissolved the Mines and Mining Development portfolio committee which was chaired by Mr Mliswa after it was felt that the bad blood among members was so bad that they could not meaningfully conduct business.

The dissolution of the committee came after the SROC observed that the Mliswa-led committee would trade accusation each time committee members met.

The setting up of a Privileges Committee followed a motion moved by Makoni South lawmaker Cde Misheck Mataranyika (Zanu-PF), who submitted that allegations against Mr Mliswa were of a serious nature requiring investigations by Parliament in order to safeguard the integrity of the august House.

Adv Mudenda confirmed that Parliament had constituted the Privileges Committee, but declined to give names of members.

“I think it is premature for us to make public members who constitute it. We need to inform them first. What if they turn down the appointment? It is a procedural requirement,” said Adv Mudenda.

Chief Charumbira, however, confirmed his appointment yesterday.

“Yes, the Clerk of Parliament notified me about the appointment and emphasised the need to adhere to timelines where he said the matter should be dealt with expeditiously.

“We are going to meet tomorrow (today) to confirm membership, terms of reference, mandate, timelines and procedure to be taken. Remember we are sitting as a quasi-judicial organ and the principle of natural justice must apply, we should complete in two or three weeks,” said Chief Charumbira.

Other members of the Privileges Committee are Dr Matthew Nyashanu (Buhera Central), Cde Jonathan Samkange (Mudzi South), Mashonaland East Proportionate Representative Cde Tatenda Mavetera (Zanu-PF), Mr Innocent Gonese (MDC-Alliance) and Harare Metropolitan Proportionate Representative Ms Paurina Mpariwa (MDC-Alliance).

Mr Mliswa, was implicated together with three other members — Cde Leonard Chikomba (Gokwe Kabuyuni, Zanu-PF), Mr Anele Ndebele (Magwegwe, MDC-Alliance) and Mr Prince Sibanda (Binga North, MDC-Alliance).

