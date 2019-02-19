ED meets Japanese delegation

Ishemunyoro Chingwere Business Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday met a high-powered Japanese business delegation and the team expressed satisfaction with the investment climate in Zimbabwe.

The delegation comprises the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industries in South Africa (CCIJ), the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) and 16 Japanese companies.

President Mnangagwa has declared Zimbabwe Open for Business and a number of foreign investors have been trooping in to invest or assess opportunities available in the country.

In an interview with journalists after a closed door meeting with the President, the Japanese head of delegation Mr Toshikazu Otani — who is also Itochu Group chief executive for Africa, said they now have strong impressions about Zimbabwe.

Mr Toshikazu said President Mnangagwa highlighted opportunities in mining, agriculture and tourism.

“We have a strong impression (of investing in Zimbabwe) and all the parties have very strong confidence about your country,” said Mr Toshikazu.

“After today’s meeting with your President, we have much more confidence about your country. He (President) is ready to open the door for business and private sector. That kind of message is very strong for me and for us, so it was quite great meeting him today.

“This is a fact finding tour for us and I need to bring back this strong feeling to our headquarters and need to have a discussion, but please expect us,” he added.

President Mnangagwa said he told the Japanese delegation that Zimbabwe was ripe for business.

“I gave them a message that Zimbabwe is ripe and mature for investment. Those who want to invest wisely, should come to Zimbabwe. It is open for business. It could be in agriculture, it could be in mining, it could be in manufacturing, industry and commerce, tourism — Zimbabwe is open for business and this is the time to come in.

“We have created an economic environment to attract global capital to migrate wherever it is, this is the destination where is must come,” he said.

Prior to meeting President Mnangagwa, the Japanese met Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo, local businesses and the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI).

