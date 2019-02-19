Ginimbi’s club Sankayi to shut down

CONTROVERSIAL businessman and socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure is set to shut down his upmarket glass-structured nightclub — Club Sankayi located along Kwame Nkrumah in Harare barely a year after it opened its doors to the public.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Ginimbi confirmed that the joint will shut down on March 3 for renovations to give patrons better standards.

“We at Club Sankayi believe in coming up with top notch and out of the box standards for our patrons, so we will be closing down the nightclub on March 3 for some time to make time for a massive face-lift,” he said.

“The renovation process will see a new and more interesting face of Club Sankayi. Fans and stakeholders should brace themselves for a new lease of showbiz life at Club Sankayi as we outline our 2019 showbiz vision.”

The socialite said the new additions through the renovations will not change the club’s theme and philosophy which he described as the big spenders’ rendezvous.

“I am currently on the market trying to get something new for the club, the new face that we will unleash will not jeopardise the theme and the idea of Club Sankayi which is making and maintaining it as the ‘big spenders’ rendezvous,” he said.

“The club will always be the big boys’ playground, we want to maintain class and standards. Club Sankayi should and will be ranked amongst the top and must-go clubs in the continent.”

Club Sankayi, known for selling expensive social lubricants, has hosted top class acts and top notch events.

The Congolese rhumba superstar Fally Ipupa was the first top artist to perform at the club in May last year, followed by South African wheel spinner and music producer and DJ Zihle, among others.

Source: News Day

