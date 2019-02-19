Perrance Shiri sets up 99-year lease Help Desk

Perence Shiri

Lands and Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement ministry has established a 99-year lease Help Desk.

In a statement Lands and Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement minister Perrance Shiri said the help desk will facilitate processing of applications and issuance of 99-year leases to farmers who qualify.

“The help desk will also serve as an interface between the ministry and stakeholders,” Shiri said.

The 99-year lease agreement is a legally binding agreement between Government of Zimbabwe and the A2 model beneficiary or farmer.

Farmers have, however, complained saying the 99-year-lease cannot be used as a form of collateral for borrowing from financial institutions by land beneficiaries.

Thus farmers need access to affordable finances, an end to isolation from international financial and commodity markets, access to collateral value, new technology, skills and other resources and government policies which support viability.

The help desk will, however, facilitate for the nationwide speedy issuance and processing of land.