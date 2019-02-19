Chamisa will not be challenged at elective congress

MDC Alliance national organising secretary Amos Chibaya has revealed that the party does not expect party leader Nelson Chamisa to be challenged at the coming elective congress, because the grassroots supporters were strongly behind the youthful leader.

Chibaya said this while addressing a feedback meeting in his Mkoba constituency in Gweru on Saturday.

He warned party members wishing to challenge Chamisa, saying they risked plunging themselves into the political dustbin.

The Mkoba MP also lashed out at a pressure group dubbed In Defense of Morgan Tsvangirai Legacy (DTML), which sensationally claimed that Chamisa’s term as interim president had expired and that a new leader must be appointed.

“We saw on ZBC-TV someone saying MDC must now immediately go for congress and sensationally claiming that Chamisa’s term has expired,” Chibaya said.

“That is cheap propaganda and dirty political grandstanding. I am the owner of all party structures as the organiser. The party president’s term is still on.

“Chamisa was born in 1978. That is the same year that Morgan Tsvangirai’s first born, Edwin, was born. So, in short, Chamisa is Tsvangirai’s first born left to lead the family of the MDC.

“In short, once you begin to think that Chamisa must be removed from the helm at the congress, you should realise that your ancestors have forsaken you and you have lost your senses.

“Chamisa is the man of the moment from the grassroots going up and anyone wishing to challenge him will just be throwing themselves in the political dustbin.”

Chamisa is facing a possible challenge to the throne from his deputy, Elias Mudzuri and party secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora.

The MDC goes for its first elective congress in October after the death of founding icon Tsvangirai, who succumbed to cancer of the colon on February 14 last year.

“Our congresses will start at district levels then we go to provinces before the national one. I will be leading all those exercises. But like I said, no one must be deceived into supporting anyone wishing to challenge Chamisa,” Chibaya said.

“He is yet to finish the mandate he was given by our late father Tsvangirai that is to take Zimbabwe to the glory days. He must not be disturbed in that regard and we will not entertain any side-shows sponsored by our opponents.”