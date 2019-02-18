Mutsvangwa trashes fake Twitter, talks diplomacy

Herald Reporter

Chairman of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) Cde Chris Mutsvangwa has disowned a Twitter account posting messages under his name.

Cde Mutsvangwa told The Herald in a wide-ranging interview yesterday that the fake account was an origination of G40 remnants who lacked originality and public appeal.

“The G40s and their hold-overs simply lack originality to appeal to the populace,” he said.

“Thus, they latch on to those with the history and the gravitas, in their futile effort to push their discredited agendas.

“Veterans are kings and queens of the hierarchy of trust by the population of Zimbabwe even after 38 years since the victory of the epic Chimurenga II national liberation war. The respect, trust and confidence of the populace is very much intact. Their reputation is a far cry from the avatars and misadventurists of regime change and their conjuring of the failed State of Zimbabwe.”

Cde Mutsvangwa spoke about the position taken by Sadc against illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

“As chairman of ZNLWVA, we hail the principled position of Sadc Chairman Hage Geingob (Namibia) on the USA to repeal ZDERA sanctions,” he said.

“We are also most grateful for the strong message of support from our neighbours and brothers of Botswana.

“We call upon both Washington and Brussels to take heed of this Sadc call to repeal ZDERA and to lift illegal sanctions as was recently propounded in Addis Ababa. Why would any far away nation and regional grouping want to contest the wisdom and judgment of our collective 14 Heads of State and Government on this crucial item?

“We know of the unsavoury past of slavery, colonial subjugation and resource plunder. We survived painful wars of sacrifice to be rid of those manacles to our hopes of progress and prosperity.

“We loudly proclaim that as Africans, we are not and we vehemently refuse to be children of a lesser God. We loudly and boldly proclaim that, as Africans.”

On national dialogue initiated by President Mnangagwa in recent weeks, Cde Mutsvangwa said: “We also urge Chamisa and his MDC-Alliance to finally come of age and join the National Dialogue process in an honest and constructive manner.

“He should take a leaf from our generation of supreme sacrifice which never slight personalised power and self-enrichment beyond the love of the motherland.”

Mr Chamisa did not attend the inaugural meeting on the dialogue that was attended by most of the presidential candidates of the July 30, 2018 elections at State House.

