President retires, reassigns 4 military chiefs

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has retired and reassigned four senior military officers to the Diplomatic Service in line with Government’s critical global engagement and re-engagement strategy.

In a statement yesterday, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said the four are Major-Generals Martin Chedondo, Douglas Nyikayaramba and Anselem Sanyatwe and Air Vice Marshal Shebba Shumbayawonda.

Government will release accreditation details for each of the four senior officers once various bilateral consultations are concluded, said Dr Sibanda.

“The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck J. M Sibanda, today announced the decision by His Excellency the President Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa, to retire and reassign senior military officers to the Diplomatic Service in line with Government’s critical global engagement and the re-engagement strategy,” reads part of the statement.

“The officers who are set to join the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade pending finalisation of diplomatic consultations are Major-General Martin Chedondo, Major-General Douglas Nyikayaramba, Major-General Anselem Sanyatwe (and) Air Vice Marshal Shebba Shumbayaonda.

“Government will release accreditation details for each of the four senior officers once bilateral consultations are concluded.

“His Excellency the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces thanks the four officers for serving their country with honour and dedication in the Defence Forces, and wish them successful careers in the Diplomatic Service.”

