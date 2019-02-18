President touched by Battlefields tragedy

Tendai Mugabe Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has mourned artisanal miners who perished after mining shafts at Cricket No. 3 and Jongwe Mining Cooperative in Mhondoro-Ngezi were flooded on Tuesday.

It is estimated that between 60 and 70 people died in the flooded shaft incident. So far eight people have been rescued while 24 bodies have been retrieved from the mine.

The tragedy has since been declared a State of Disaster.

The Herald is reliably informed that President Mnangagwa had since instructed Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando and his Local Government, Public Works and National Housing counterpart July Moyo to be in-situ to monitor and supervise the operation.

Addressing thousands of Zanu-PF supporters at Rutenga Business Centre on Saturday, President Mnangagwa said that incident was unfortunate.

“Tine nhamo yakaitika kuKadoma. Tinehama dzedu hatisati taziva kuti vangani asi vakati wandei vakafusirwa nemvura mumugodhi kuKadoma,” he said.

“Iyezvino Hurumende neMinistry of Mines, Mining Development iripabishi nemacompany akawanda kupomba mvura iyoyo kubvisa kuti tigowana kutora mitumbi yevamwe vedu vakafira mukati imomo. Saka tine urombo nazvo.”

President Mnangagwa had also declared the incident a national disaster in terms of Section 27 (1) of the Civil Protection Act, Chapter 10.06.

The Act provides that in any time it appears to the President that any disaster is of such nature and extent that extraordinary measures are necessary to assist and protect the affected, he may declare a state of disaster within an area defined in the declaration.

This development was announced in a statement by Minister Moyo on Friday. Minister Moyo said donations in kind should be channelled through the Department of Civil Protection housed on the 7th Floor of Makombe Building in Harare or Mhondoro-Ngezi District Administrator’s Office in Kadoma for purposes of accountability and transparency.

Rescue workers retrieve some of the 24 bodiesat the disaster scene yesterday. — Pictures by Munyaradzi Chamalimba and Walter Nyamukondiwa

He said cash and transfers should be directed to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development on EcoCash Biller Code: 140286 or CBZ Treasury Account Number 066215300017, Selous Branch, or on Swift Code COBZZWHA and Branch Short Code 6100.

Minister Moyo said further clarification with regard to cash donations should be directed to Deputy Accountant-General on 00263 242-763027 or email

Enquiries can also be directed to the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, Department of Civil Protection at Makombe Building or numbers 0026324271287 or 00263712236384

Further enquiries can also be made at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development at the New Government Building, Corner Samora Machel Avenue and Simon Muzenda Street or call 00263242763027.

