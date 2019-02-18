Rare photo of frail white-haired Robert Mugabe shared ahead of 95th birthday

Three days before he celebrates his 95th birthday, a picture of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe started being shared on Twitter on Monday.

In the picture, Mugabe’s hair appears to have grown far whiter than before he left office in late 2017. He is wearing a crisp white shirt with a navy blue jacket and tie.

He is seated on a chair in what is believed to be his lavish mansion in the upmarket Harare suburb of Borrowdale. Standing behind him is an unidentified boy, thought to be a relative of the former leader.

The source of the image was not immediately known.

Mugabe turns 95 on Thursday. His birthday is a public holiday in Zimbabwe, after the Zanu-PF Youth League pushed for the honour in the last months of his rule. Even after his ousting in November 2017 by his long-time protégé Emmerson Mnangagwa, Mugabe’s birthday has remained a public holiday.