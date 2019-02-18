Biti convicted

(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 01, 2018 MDC Alliance Spokesperson Tendai Biti speaks during a press conference during which he announced that Zimbabwe’s opposition parties are calling for electoral reforms ahead of the July 30 general elections and that there will be street demonstrations in the capital Harare on June 5. Senior Zimbabwean opposition figure Tendai Biti was arrested as he tried to flee to neighbouring Zambia to seek asylum, his lawyer said on August 8, 2018. Biti allegedly faces charges for inciting violence over the disputed result of last week’s elections. / AFP PHOTO / Jekesai NJIKIZANA

MDC-T Alliance principal Tendai Biti has this morning been convicted of contravening the Electoral Act.

In passing judgement, magistrate Ms Gloria Takundwa said the State managed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

She said Biti declared and announced that MDC-Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa had won the election before Zec made the official announcement on presidential election results.

“Biti presented his announcement as authentic and his actions had potential to undermine the official announcement by Zec” she said.

She added that the intention of the Act is to prevent such behaviour exhibited by Biti that undermines the authority of Zec.

More to follow…

Like this: Like Loading...