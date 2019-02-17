PG appointment gazetted

Daniel Nemukuyu Senior Court Reporter

GOVERNMENT has gazetted the appointment of Mr Kumbirai Hodzi as the country’s substantive Prosecutor-General.

Mr Hodzi took the oath of office before President Mnangagwa on January 23 this year.

He replaced Advocate Ray Goba who resigned last year.

General Notice 267A of 2019 reads: “It is hereby notified that His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, has, in terms of Section 259(3) of the Constitution, appointed Kumbirai Hodzi as the Prosecutor-General with effect from 23rd January, 2019”.

Mr Hodzi had served as Acting PG from July 24 last year.

Prior to July 24, Mr Hodzi was Deputy Attorney-General in charge of the Legal Advice Section since 2012.

Mr Hodzi was one of the 10 candidates interviewed publicly for the esteemed post last year.

The other candidates were: Mrs Noria Mashumba, Mrs Florence Ziyambi, Ms Jessie Majome, Mrs Wendy Chingeya, Justice Maphios Cheda, Mr Misheck Hogwe, Mr Tinomudaishe Chinyoka, Mr Edmund Marondedza and Mr Tichaona Mantsebo.

JSC advertised the post in the press following the resignation of Adv Goba in September last year after he was suspended from office on a raft of allegations of misconduct.

These included failing to prosecute high-profile cases, travelling without Cabinet authority and use of abusive language.

