Son of Mozambique’s ex-president arrested in graft case

MAPUTO, Mozambique – The son of Mozambique’s former president Armando Guebuza was arrested on Saturday in a legal crackdown on suspects linked to a $2 billion government debt scandal, local media and judiciary sources said.

Ndabi Guebuza, the oldest of Guebuza’s four children, was picked up from his home in the capital Maputo.

Maputo-based independent STV channel said he was arrested in connection with a government debt which plunged the country into its worst financial crisis.

“He is one of the eight arrested by order of the Attorney General,” a judiciary source who asked not to be named, told AFP.

Mozambican authorities this week arrested seven other suspects, including businessmen and intelligence officials in connection with the debt scandal.

The scandal came to light in 2016, a year after the ex-leader Guebuza left office following a 10-year tenure.