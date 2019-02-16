First Lady creates platform for girl-child interface

Debra Matabvu

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has launched the “First Lady and the girl-child” interface programme and will meet young girls and women in the coming months as she steps up her drive to end early childhood marriages and other challenges confronting them.

Addressing about 500 girls and young women ranging from Grade 6 to tertiary level at the inaugural interface at Belvedere Technical Teachers College in Harare yesterday, the First Lady said the scourge of early childhood marriages is preventing girls from realising their full potential.

The interface – held under the theme “Our girl, Our pride, Our future, Let’s invest in her” – also creates a platform to fight teenage pregnancies, drug abuse and sexual immorality.

“We are faced with a problem of child marriages, whereby another child is having a child herself,” she said.

“Most children are failing to finish school because of early childhood marriages. There are statistics which show that this a problem that we have in all our 10 provinces.

“We all have different and at times difficult backgrounds, but you have to strive to be someone in life. “You will be called someone through your hard work, perseverance and self-respect.

“I am also pained by what is happening these days, where girls are going to bars, strip naked and dance, in what is called strip tease.

Rampant drug and alcohol abuse by girls was also of great concern.

“You have to get your education first, then you will make a choice on whom you would want to marry.”

Through the platform, girls will also be given an opportunity to speak out about their challenges.

Yesterday’s inaugural interface was attended by primary and secondary students from Harare, Manicaland, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland West and Mashonaland East provinces, while tertiary students were drawn from the University of Zimbabwe, Harare Institute of Technology, Harare Polytechnic College, Morgan Zintech Teachers College, Seke Teachers College and Belvedere Technical Teachers College.

Some of the topics discussed at the interface included sexual reproductive health, early childhood marriages, confidence, grooming, etiquette and personal hygiene.

The platform also touched on issues such as entrepreneurship, careers, entertainment, digital and social media.

Companies that manufacture reusable sanitary pads were also implored to approach the First Lady’s Office.

“We have heard the challenges that are being faced by some of the young girls who cannot afford to access sanitary pads and they end up missing school when they are menstruating,” she added.

“So I am calling on those companies that manufacture reusable pads to approach my office so that we can map a way forward and rectify the situation.Already some work has begun in this regard.

“We will also rope in the Ministry of Health and Child Care so that they help with their expertise.”

Addressing the same gathering, The Sunday Mail Editor Mrs Victoria Ruzvidzo urged young girls to use digital and social media wisely.

“Social media is a very good and noble platform. It has brought us together in a world that has become a global village. The media both social medi and mainstream, are platforms through which issues about the girl child can be hihlighted and solutions sought,” she said.

“However, the social media can also be very dangerous if it is not used wisely. There are people that have committed suicide because of the social media. It is this importnt that as girls we do not abuse these or are coerced into immoral stuff. Lets seek to use them to develop in school and in entrepreneurial activities even at your age,” she said.

The programme is the First Lady’s initiative to improve the life and welfare of the girl-child.

The interface was attended by representatives from the ministries of Primary and Secondary Education; Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development; Health and Child Care; Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare; Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development; and Sport, Arts and Culture.

The First Lady will also meet girls and women from Masvingo. Midlands, Bulalwayo and Matebeleland.

She also intends to meet the boy-child to deal on platforms modelled along the same lines as the girl child interface.

Like this: Like Loading...