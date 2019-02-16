There was never talk of GNU with Tsvangirai, says Zanu-PF

MDC President Morgan Tsvangirai

ZANU-PF yesterday said claims by the MDC-Alliance’s Nelson Chamisa that MDC-T late leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai died a bitter man after the ruling party reneged on a deal to co-opt him into President Mnangagwa’s Government were cheap propaganda by officials in the opposition who themselves caused him serious pain.

In a statement yesterday, Zanu-PF Secretary for Legal Affairs Paul Mangwana said the lies by Mr Chamisa were also meant to malign President Mnangagwa.

Speaking a memorial service for Mr Tsvangirain Harare on Thursday, Mr Chamisa claimed President Mnangagwa had promised a transitional government including the late opposition leader.

Mangwana said there was never a promise of a Government National Unity (GNU).

“Never in our discussions did the issue of a National Transitional Authority or GNU come up from either side.

“Furthermore, Zanu-PF had resolved that former president Robert Mugabe would be removed through constitutional means and be replaced according to the dictates of that same Constitution, which has no provisions for a Transitional Authority or a GNU,” he said.

Mangwana said there was never direct communication between President Mnangagwa and the late Morgan Tsvangirai.

“There was no direct communication between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the MDC leader, Mr Morgan Tsvangirai, in the days leading to the resignation of former president Mugabe.

“In my capacity then as Zanu-PF Deputy Secretary for Legal Affairs and Lovemore Matuke, in his capacity then as Zanu-PF Chief Whip, we were tasked with representing Zanu-PF in talks with the MDC-T in the processes regarding the former president’s impeachment.

“We communicated with Mr Douglas Mwonzora (the MDC-T secretary-general and my fellow COPAC co-chairperson) and Murisi Zwizwai (chief of staff) who served as representatives of the late Mr Morgan Tsvangirai and his party,” he said.

Mangwana said it was sad that Mr Chamisa wanted to abuse the dead as an undemocratic plot to enter Government through the back door.

“It is regrettable that one would seek to abuse the dead, who cannot speak for themselves, as part of an elaborate and undemocratic plot to enter Government through the backdoor and validate his toxic politics.

If indeed Mr Tsvangirai died a bitter man, it possibly would have been emanating from matters ranging from betrayal to disappointment by those close to him, especially protégés who intruded into revered quarters of his domestic arrangements,” he said.

