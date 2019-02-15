‘Chamisa interim Presidency term expires’ – Shadow MDC Group

MDC Leader Nelson Chamisa. Picture: TIMESLIVE

HARARE – MDC Alliance president Advocate Nelson Chamisa’s term of office as interim president has expired and should stop representing the opposition and pave way for an extra-ordinary congress to appoint a new president as stipulated by the MDC constitution.

The call was made by an MDC party pressure group dubbed ‘In Defense of Morgan Tsvangirai Legacy’ (DTML) in Harare.

All is not well for Chamisa as his reign as MDC T president is reported to have expired at midnight of 14 of February 2019 as espoused in article 9.21.1 of the MDC constitution.

Members of DTML came out guns blazing as they gathered in Harare demanding that Chamisa should stop exercising duties of MDC president as the opposition party constitution now rendered him an ordinary card carrying member with no responsibility to represent the organisation in any forum.

“For clarity article 9.21.1 of MDC constitution states that; In the event of death or resignation of the president, the deputy assumes the role of acting president pending the holding of extraordinary congress that shall be held to elect a new president which extraordinary congress to be held no later than a year from the death or resignation of the former president,” said DTLM spokesperson Webber Chinyadza.

Chinyadza a former MDC Makoni west legislator said a process to file an urgent chamber application with High Court is in motion if Chamisa attempts to ignore the constitution.

“If Chamisa insist to have a congress, we are already taking the legal route, we will soon file an urgent chamber application for the law to take its course,” he warned.

This is not the first time Chamisa’s reign has come under scrutiny.

Sometime last year the opposition’s Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora expressed dismay when Chamisa allegedly hijacked the constitution to move the congress to elect new president from February to October.

The sentiment by Mwonzora did not go down well with Chamisa backers and MDC T vice president Morgan Komichi declaring that no one can challenge their president.

