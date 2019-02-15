SB Moyo mourns ambassador

Panashe Machakaire Herald Reporter

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo has sent a condolence message to the Chipamananga family following the death of Ambassador Edmund Zivanai Chipamananga.

He was 81.

Ambassador Chipamananga died on Wednesday in Harare.

“Ambassador Chipamananga will be remembered as a humble and a true patriot who excelled in his duties of representing and defending the interests of the then young nation of Zimbabwe.

“His short stint within the country’s diplomatic service left an indelible mark which will live forever in the memories of his colleagues and those he met in his illustrious career.

“The country and indeed the nation has lost a dedicated patriot, who was selfless. The family, Government and entire nation should be consoled by the fact that the late ambassador’s death is an immeasurable loss not only to them but to Zimbabwe,” said Dr Moyo.

Ambassador Chipamananga was among Zimbabwe’s pioneer diplomats.

He served as Zimbabwe representative to Washington, DC, USA between 1982 t0 1985.

He was instrumental in shaping Zimbabwe’s relations with the USA during that period.

After successfully representing the country in the USA in 1985, Ambassador Chipamananga was transferred to Kenya in a similar capacity and served until 1991.

He retired from the Foreign Service in 1992 upon his return home.

Ambassador Chipamananga is survived by three children and several grandchildren.

Mourners are gathered at No. 154 The Chase, Mount Pleasant.

He will be buried on Monday at Warren Hills Cemetery.

