President for Mwenezi ‘Thank You’ rally

George Maponga Masvingo Bureau

President Mnangagwa will today descend on the Zanu-PF stronghold of Mwenezi for the Masvingo leg of the ongoing “Thank You” rallies to pay tribute to the people of Zimbabwe for voting for him and the party’s candidates in last year’s harmonised elections that ushered in the country’s Second Republic.

The Zanu-PF leader romped to victory after polling 50,6 percent of the votes against his nearest challenger Mr Nelson Chamisa of MDC Alliance who managed 44,3 percent.

Today’s rally at Rutenga Primary School is being held in Mwenezi East where President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF National Assembly member for the constituency Cde Joosbi Omar amassed the second highest number of votes in last year’s election in Masvingo province after Chiredzi North.

Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial chair Cde Ezra Chadzamira said all was set for the rally expected to be graced by more than 50 000 ruling party supporters.

“All roads lead to Rutenga Primary School where we will welcome our President and we chose Mwenezi as the venue for the President’s visit because he had long-planned to visit the district when he was still Vice President of the country and Zanu-PF in 2017 only for the visit to be scuttled after he was poisoned at the Youth Interface rally in Gwanda,” he said.

“This is now the time for him to fulfil his promise to the people of Mwenezi and it’s even sweeter now because he is now President of the country.”

Masvingo ruling party spokesperson Cde Ronald Ndaba said the rains that have been falling across the province will not deter the enthusiasm over President Mnangagwa’s visit.

“We are waiting for the President’s arrival tomorrow (today), Masvingo is ready, we are ready and everything is in place in terms of logistics ahead of the big day,” he said. “We will welcome our President in style and we anticipate a record crowd of 50 000 people to descend on Rutenga Primary School.

“The rains that are falling are more than welcome. We want the rains and they will not in any way affect our preparations to welcome the country’s President. We have organised lorries to transport people to the venue and people will start travelling from around 4am tomorrow (today).

“We have also organised a train to ferry people from Chiredzi to Rutenga, so we expect a bumper crowd. Preparations have been flawless.”

President Mnangagwa held his first “Thank You rally” in Mashonaland West Province, before pressing national commitments prevented him from gracing the Mashonaland Central and Mashonaland East provincial legs.

