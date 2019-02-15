Church uses alcohol to heal

A PASTOR is giving alcohol to people who are in search of healing.

Images of Hill Ministries Church members drinking alcohol during a service went viral.

The church is based in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni and is led by Pastor Uriah Maseko. Maseko said he used Russian Bear vodka “to minister healing and deliverance to the sick and those who needed deliverance”.

He invited people with HIV to drink the vodka and be healed.

Maseko said the Holy Spirit told him to give his church members alcohol.

“God uses different methods to perform miracles.

“Nothing, including healing, is impossible for God.

“I’m not the one who heals. I was led by the spirit to use alcohol,” he said.

Meanwhile, CRL Rights Commission chairwoman Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva warned religious leaders to urgently find a way to stop pastors’ bad behaviour.

She was speaking at Rhema Bible Church in Randburg, north of Joburg during a religious summit.

The summit aimed to find a framework for good governance in the religious sector to ensure leaders were held accountable for malpractice. – Online

Like this: Like Loading...