BATTLEFIELDS DISASTER: ED declares accident State of Disaster

Sydney Kawadza Mash West Bureau Chief

President Mnangagwa has declared a State of Disaster for the Cricket No.3 and Jongwe Mining Cooperative Mining Disaster which occurred in Mhondoro-Ngezi on Tuesday evening.

In a statement today, Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo said the number of artisanal miners who could have been trapped after shafts were flooded are estimated between 60-70.

He also revealed that Government required at least US$200 000 to pump out the water, feed bereaved families and teams on the ground, transportation and burial of the victims in their respective districts.

President Mnangagwa declared the State of Disaster in terms of Section 27 (1) of the Civil Protection Act, Chapter 10.06 which provides that in any time it appears to him that any disaster is of such nature and extent that extra-ordinary measures are necessary to assist and protect the affected, he may declare that a state of disaster within an area defined in the declaration.

“Currently, frantic efforts are being made to pump out the water from the flooded shafts before the retrieval of the victims,” he said.

More details to follow…

