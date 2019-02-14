History making Mountaineers coach speaks

Fungayi Munyoro Sports Correspondent

He affirmed his status as one of domestic cricket’s most respected coaches when he guided Mountaineers to an unprecedented third straight Logan Cup title as the Mountain Goats powered their way to glory at Old Hararians Sports Club with 10 wicket victory over Eagles on Sunday.

He is the first coach to achieve the outstanding feat, fuelled by the love of the gentleman’s game that began as a junior player with Chengu Primary School in Harare’s high density suburb of Highfield in 1985. He now has a legendary status at Mountaineers, having delivered three Logan Cup in three consecutive years, a history that has never been attained by any Zimbabwean coach locally.

His name is Shepherd “Shepp” Makunura! Post Sport caught up with Mountaineers and Zim A coach and the unassuming coach narrated how he fell in love with the game.

“Zimbabwe Cricket had a development programme in the high density areas where they partnered with Coca Cola. It was called Zimbabwe New Winners and I used to see some senior players playing and I fell in love with the sport straight away. I was doing Grade Three at Chengu Primary School by then,” he said.

After an impressive stint at Chengu Primary, he got a scholarship at Prince Edward High School after making it into the Harare East and Zim Under-13 teams.

He also made it into the Zimbabwe Under-15 team in 1992.

“I started playing club cricket when I was in Form 1 in 1990 for the then Glens Strugglers which over the years turned to Winstonians then Hungwe then finally Takashinga. I also played First Class cricket for Mashonaland and Manicaland B between 2004-2006,” he said.

He had his first taste of coaching as a 29-year-old when he was still a player.

“I started coaching Zimbabwe Under-14 between 2005 and 2007. My playing career did not pan out as I hoped or thought it would. I had to leave the game that I loved so much after I tore my Achilles tendon in 2007. I decided to focus on full time coaching. If I could not be one of the world’s best players I wanted to try and become one of the world’s best coaches,” he explains.

“I was in charge of the Zim Under-19 side from 2008-2010. In 2008, I was fortunate enough to be sent to Australia by Zimbabwe Cricket where I obtained my Australia Level 3 coaching certificate.

“I have been in and out of Zim A technical team as there was no substantial coach so appointments were made on a tour to tour basis,” he said.

Makunura said this year’s Logan Cup campaign achievement left him with bittersweet memories and he would reflect for a very long time.

“One of our best campaigns so far since I took over, we did not have the best starts when we lost to Rhinos and I think very few people gave us a chance at that point. We showed character by bouncing back and retaining the trophy with one game still to play,” he said.

Makunura credits his parents for all of his success. He is also a holder of a Diploma in Sports Management from Boston City Campus, South Africa.

“I pay tribute to my parents, Amon (late) and Maud Makunura. My late father believed in me and always supported me throughout my career,” he said.

Makunura’s ambition knows no bounds.

“Ultimately my goal has to be to coach Zimbabwe national team,” he continued.

“I have coached national sides at junior levels and would love the chance to coach the national team. I have experienced and learnt a lot. I was in charge of the A side for incoming tours of the Canada and Kenya in 2018. Canada won the series 3 – 1 and also Kenya series where we won 3 – 0. I was assistant to Douglas Hondo last year at the Africa Cup where we did not do too well and lost all our matches. I toured Bangladesh in 2013 as an assistant coach to Mufaro Chiturumani.

“Last year we went to the Africa Cup where I was head coach and we won 3 out of 4 games and narrowly missed out on a semi final place by a bonus point. I was also fielding coach of the national team last year for the triangular T20 series that involved Australia and Pakistan and later for the Pakistan one day series. I was a fielding coach where Zimbabwe won the historic test match in Sylhet, Bangladesh,” he said.

