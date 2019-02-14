Delta to establish Chibuku Super plant in Rusape

Lovemore Kadzura Rusape Correspondent

MANUFACTURING giant Delta Corporation has secured land to establish a multi-million dollar Chibuku Super plant in Rusape.

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange listed concern has purchased 10 hectares from Rusape Town Council for the construction a modern manufacturing plant.

The land is in Tsanzaguru, a few kilometers from the Jack Needham Water Works, thereby guaranteeing the reliable supply of water which is a key raw material for opaque beer.

Upon completion, the new plant is expected to employ hundreds of workers, thereby ameliorating the second dispensation’s concerted efforts to create employment for citizens.

Delta corporate affairs manager Mr Alex Makamure told The Post Business that the construction of the plant will be done in two phases, starting with those which do not require foreign currency.

“We have just secured land at Tsanzaguru Industrial Park for our Rusape brewery redevelopment. The brewery will be constructed in phases, starting with civil works that do not require foreign currency.

“The major phase is on hold due to shortage of foreign currency. The project is already behind as the company exhausted the Chibuku Super capacity.

“The plant is imported from Germany and Republic of South Africa and has lead time eight months to shipment. Full commissioning takes therefore 10 to 12 months from date of orders,” said Mr Makamure.

The establishment of the Chibuku Super plant becomes a major boost for Rusape which is frantically trying to lure meaningful investments, especially manufacturing concerns.

RTC secretary Mr Solomon Gabaza confirmed the development, adding that Delta’s huge investment was a show of confidence in the town.

“We are elated that Delta Rusape from among other towns which they could have invested. Delta already has operations in the town and we have been working with them cordially. This kind of investment will for sure change the economy of the town because a lot of downstream industries will benefit from it.

“Rusape is an ideal destination for any would-be investor. We have lots of attractive packages for investors. The town has uninterrupted water supply and is on a major highway and close to the Beira corridor. We are a strategic export processing zone. Rusape is suitable for agricultural processing companies, furniture manufacturing, timber treatment and processing,” said Mr Gabaza.

