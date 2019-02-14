Minister comes face-to-face with suspected robber

Nyore Madzaianike Senior Reporter

ONE of the suspected armed robbers, who is part of a gang that fled into Mozambique after committing a spate of robberies and raping women in Mutare’s affluent suburbs, was on Tuesday nabbed while hiding in the neighbouring country.

The suspect, who identified himself as Kudakwashe Chirara of Manyati, Manica in Mozambique, is believed to be part of the gang that was terrorising residents with machetes, knives, hammers and other deadly weapons.

Another gang member, Domingo Luis Zuze (29) of Bairo Vumba, Manica in Mozambique was arrested last year and has since appeared in court facing 24 counts of armed robbery and one count of rape.

His case is still pending before the courts.

Detectives from Zimbabwe brought back Chirara (31) into the country on Tuesday with the assistance of their Mozambican counterparts.

Upon being questioned by the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba who spotted him while being escorted by detectives into the country at Forbes Border Post, Chirara said he started robbing people in November last year.

Chirara admitted having knowledge of other crimes which have been committed in Mutare.

“I stay in Mozambique but over the past months I was staying in Harare before moving to Rusape where my brother resides,” he said.

Dr Gwaradzimba was accompanied by police DISPOL for Mutare Central Mrs Florence Marume and other top Government officials who had visited the border post to ascertain on what was causing traffic congestion at the exit point on the Zimbabwean side.

Chirara is believed to have teamed up with Zuze and other yet to be accounted for armed robbers, and went to broke into Idah Murewanhema’s house in Mutare.

Murewanhema alerted police who swiftly responded and went to the house where they fired warning shots.

Zuze reportedly failed to jump over the fence leading to his arrest.

Upon his arrest detectives searched him and found a knife, catapults and a torch in his pockets.

On December 2, Zuze made positive indications at various houses where he and his accomplices had broken into.

Some of the victims were called in and positively identified him as one of the suspects who robbed them.

He was also positively identified to have raped some of the victims during the violent break-ins.

According to the State, Zuze and his accomplices only identified as Agoshtinyu, Chirara and Peter who are all Mozambicans, allegedly broke into 24 houses in Mutare. They stole household property worth thousands of dollars and raped some of their victims.

