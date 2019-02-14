Sakubva Stadium renovations stopped

Ray Bande Senior Reporter

IF the bad news was that renovations at Sakubva Stadium were moving at a snail’s pace, then the worst is that renovation works have totally stopped because of unavailability of cement.

For more than one year now, Mutare City Council has been struggling single handedly to renovate Sakubva Stadium and to date the local authority has only managed to construct 597 meters precast wall out of a total circumference of 751 metres.

Simple mathematics indicate that there is 154 metres left.

70 000 bricks and 300 bags of cement are needed for the remaining 154 meters.

A recent visit to the ceremonial home of football in Manicaland revealed that the few workers that had been erecting the precast wall since the beginning of last year have deserted the site with lovebirds from nearby Sakubva high density suburb conveniently turning the multi sporting facility into a love nest.

A check by The Manica Post revealed that if the precast wall construction is completed and piecemeal renovations inside the facility are done, the match venue is highly likely to get the nod from PSL to host top flight league football matches.

Mutare City Council publicist Spren Mutiwi confirmed that they were no longer able to carry on with construction of the precast wall because the local authority cannot afford to buy the required bags of cement.

To their credit, Mutare City Council has secured bricks for the remaining part of the precast wall.

“Construction has stopped because we are in the process of procuring the materials required. Remember we need 70 000 bricks and 300 bags of cement.

“So with the prices in the market the only alternative left is to go the tender route of which it has processes and procedures which are long and there are no short cuts to tender processes.

“We engaged a brick moulding company and our meeting was fruitful. They are willing to assist in procuring the quantities we want. The challenge that we have now is on cement,” said Mutiwi.

Mutiwi said the local authority was committed to completing the project.

He pleaded for partnership from the corporate community.

“Council is very much committed to completing Sakubva stadium renovations and our efforts on the ground with regards to precast wall construction speak volumes to that effect.

“We were affected by the price madness which prevailed in the market towards the end of the year, otherwise had it not been for that, we would have completed the works.

“However, we have made some positive engagement to ensure that we procure bricks and our engagement with a brick moulding company was positive.

“Now the only outstanding issue which we have not secured is cement. Firstly, cement is in short supply and secondly it is now sold in US dollars with the other remainder paid in bond notes.

“Considering that we are a local authority and people pay their dues either using Ecocash or swipe, we do not have foreign currency. We are open to those who may want to come on board and assist with cement,” he said.

Mutiwi implored Premiership outfit Manica Diamonds to chip in with assistance.

“We implore Manica Diamonds to be active as the ultimate beneficiaries in contributing towards procurement of cement if they have means or friends who can help them.

“It is our desire that we complete the stadium and make it functional. We have poured a lot of money in the precast wall and the only way we can recover our costs is through its usage and to us it is one means of revenue generation and if it takes long as it is without being used, we will be losing a lot.

“So we very much committed to ensure that this year the stadium gets the necessary approval from PSL. Given all the necessary resources in place we will be able to complete the precast wall in a very short space of time. We have adequate manpower and artisans to carry out the renovations,” he said.

