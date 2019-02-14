Guard guns down macadamia thief

Luthando Mapepa Chipinge Correspondent

THE escalating war between security guards manning macadamia plantations and daring armed robbers claimed its first victim – Kozanai Musekeya – who was recently shot while looting the lucrative nuts at Castiba Farm in Chipinge and later died in hospital.

The security guard Alistar Kudzanai Nkomo (25), of Catsiba Farm in Clearwater appeared before Chipinge magistrate Mr Joshua Nembawire on Thursday facing murder charges.

He was not asked to plead on initial remand and was eventually granted $200 bail at High Court and the matter was remanded to February 20.

He was ordered to reside at his given address until the finalisation of the matter and also report once a fortnight at the nearest police station.

Prosecutor Mr Gift Bikita said on January 21, 2019 at around 6pm, Pardon Sabheka and Tichaona Ncube were patrolling the macadamia nuts plantations at Castiba Farm.

On January 22, Musekeya was referred to Mutare Provincial Hospital where he was operated on the following day.

He had a bullet lodged on the left side of his stomach removed, but succumbed to the injury on January 25 around 10pm.

