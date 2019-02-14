Tanganda-Ngundu road rehabilitation on track

Ray Bande Senior Reporter

THE Government-funded second phase of the Tanganda-Ngundu Highway construction works are in full swing and upon completion in six weeks will provide much needed economic stimulus, improve safety and traffic flow.

The ongoing reconstruction is testimony to the relentless efforts by Government to promote ease of doing business and improve strategic infrastructure in tandem with Vision 2030.

The department of roads in the Ministry of Transport is an implementation partner of Bitument World Pvt Ltd (the contractor).

The second phase, which covers 54km of the Tanganda-Ngundu road, commenced on February 5 and is expected to be through within six weeks.

The rehabilitation of the road will crucially contribute to economic recovery and growth and social development of Chipinge while ensuring the safety of the travelling public.

It has also led to the creation of employment.

The Manica Post visited the construction site this week and work was progressing well.

However, shortage of cement and quarry stones might curtail speedy completion of the project.

“We are so excited about the reconstruction of this highway. It is a welcome development that has restored hope for a better future for many villagers.

Foreign currency shortages and fluctuating costs of materials might end up derailing progress, but Government will have to prioritise the completion of this road. We are almost there and need to complete it within the expected time frame. I urge those responsible for releasing funds for this project to treat it as a priority because it has a lot of benefits to citizens of this country. I am happy with the pace at which construction is progressing,” said Chipinge South legislator Cde Enoch Porusingazi.

Mr Trust Dube, of Tongogara Refugee Camp said the road was a strategic asset that helps in the ease of doing business.

“The Tanganda-Ngundu road is a strategic national asset that helps in the ease of doing business. It links the Port of Beira in Mozambique to the southern Zimbabwe and South Africa while internally it links the two provinces of Manicaland and Masvingo.

“We also have ethanol, cotton and bananas that have to be transported from the Chisumbanje area to Harare using this road.

It makes a lot of business sense to fix this road,” he said. Mrs Muneinazvo Mhlanga, of Kondo village, Chipinge South said they had suffered from respiratory related diseases due to toxic dust that was being raised by trucks during the period the road had degenerated into an eyesore.

“The local clinics were overwhelmed as many villagers suffered from respiratory diseases emanating from the dust that was being raised by trucks plying that route. This is really a reprieve and we are happy that the road is now under reconstruction. Dust will be a thing of the past. Even though we are going through tough times economically as a nation, this is one of the initiatives that make us believe in the efforts of the new dispensation in improving rural livelihoods,” she said.

Government is prioritising the reconstruction of roads under the Emergency Roads Rehabilitation Programme with an initial target of 20km per road every year until completion.

The targeted roads are estimated at US$542 million.

In Manicaland Nyamangura Bridge, Murambinda-Birchenough, Nyanga-Ruwangwe, Odzi-Marange-Zviripiri roads are also targeted.

