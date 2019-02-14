Zrp gets tough on traffic officers

Abel Zhakata Senior Reporter

POLICE officers manning roadblocks must stick to the basics and conduct themselves professionally and discard corrupt behaviours that have battered the image of the organisation, Officer Commanding Manicaland Police, Commissioner Wiklef Makamache has said.

In an interview yesterday (Thursday) following a February 5 internal communication from the ZRP Chief Staff Officer that condemned rampant unprofessionalism that is still being exhibited by cops at spot checks along the highways, Comm Makamache said officers must get back to the drawing board and abide by policy.

He said senior police officers in the province have since been tasked to take a bird’s eye view and see whether junior officers manning the blocks have changed their behaviour.

“All we are saying is that lets get back to the basics and show members of the public that we are a police force that operates to serve them. On the highways, our traffic police officers are supposed to act in certain prescribed traits and we want them to do like-wise.

“Actions that show qualities of corruption are not tolerated.

“Several checks and balances have been put in place to ensure that we achieve desired behavioural change within our rank and file.

“More importantly, those who do not want to change their rogue attitudes and behaviour will not have a place in the force. Those found doing the contrary will be charged accordingly,” he said.

In the communiqué that circulated widely, the ZRP said cops manning roadblocks were still behaving badly thereby tarnishing the image of the organisation.

These behaviours include handshaking, fist to fist (big-up), hugs greetings and talking to drivers, or bus conductors at the back of the bus/kombi/other mushika shika vehicles away from the hearing or sight of the passengers.

An example of the standard and professional way of greeting motorists and crew members should be as follows;

“Good morning Sir/Morning, my name is Constable Muchini, we are conducting an operation against unregistered vehicles. May I kindly check your driver’s licence/search your car etc”

This greeting can be done in all languages in respect of the clients the cops will be talking to.

The ZRP said any cop found greeting and attending to motorists contrary to the standard and professional should be charged.

If convicted, a board of inquiry (suitability) should be convened.

“It is high time that the organisation gets rid of rogue elements who are bent on tarnishing its reputation.

“As the organisation endeavours to rebuild its image, the (ZRP) appeals to commanders to deploy internal investigations teams, anti-corruption teams, supervisors at all levels to check and monitor deployments in a bid to deter undesirable, unprofessional behaviours.

“The more operatives are checked and disciplinary action taken against offenders, the less likely they will commit acts of corruption and indiscipline,” reads the communication.

