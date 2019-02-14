V2030 training for civil servants

Paidamoyo Chipunza Senior Reporter

The Public Service Commission (PSC) will soon roll out a training programme to inculcate a new culture within the civil service that will guarantee the successful implementation of the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP) and Vision 2030, and open Zimbabwe for business as enunciated by President Mnangagwa.

Addressing heads of ministries at a workshop held in Harare recently, PSC chairperson Dr Vincent Hungwe said they had already started engaging line ministries and other stakeholders in identifying the new training needs brought about by the implementation of the TSP and Vision 2030, as well as devolution programmes.

“This new training architecture will ensure that civil servants will be thoroughly trained and equipped to promote the mantra: Zimbabwe is open for business,” said Dr Hungwe.

He said consultations were being made with key ministries, including that of Finance and Economic Development, Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, and the Office of the President and Cabinet and others to come up with the new courses that support the implementation of the TSP and Vision 2030.

Dr Hungwe said the courses were expected to train new officers in Government, local authorities and parastatals to attract the much needed investment, as well as promoting efficient delivery of services to the people and investors in the new dispensation.

“The Commission’s thrust is to make civil servants facilitators of economic development and investment promotion,” he said.

“We will focus on the training that increases the Gross Domestic Product and such training and skills development should facilitate the achievement of our economic goals as a nation.”

Dr Hungwe said the public service training would promote professionalism, ethics, accountability and good governance and focus on achievement of results and outcomes that impact positively on the lives of all citizens.

He said this would see a review of curricula and training programmes currently conducted by the PSC through its public service training centres to ensure that existing programmes respond to the needs of the new Government, which is development-oriented. ogada

