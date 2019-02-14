European Parliament calls for tightening of Zimbabwe sanctions

The European Parliament today made a number of resolutions on Zimbabwe.

The Parliament called on the European Council to review sanctions against individuals and firms in Zimbabwe. It also called for the reviewing of travel bans against some Zimbabwean officials. The EU had suspended asset freeze and travel restrictions on Happyton Bonyongwe, Augustine Chihuri, Constantine Chiwenga, Perence Shiri and Phillip Sibanda, except in relation to Robert Mugabe, Grace Mugabe and Zimbabwe Defence Industries. Said European Parliament:

Calls on the European Council to review its restrictive measures against individuals and

entities in Zimbabwe, including those measures currently suspended, in the light of

accountability for recent state violence;

The Parliament also reminded Zimbabwe’s Government that the European Union’s support is conditional on its respecting the rule of law and the international

conventions and treaties to which it is party. Said the European Parliament:

Reminds the Government of Zimbabwe that the support of the European Union and its

Member States in the context of the Cotonou Agreement, and for trade, development, and

economic assistance, is conditional on its respecting the rule of law and the international

conventions and treaties to which it is party; Recalls that long-term support hinges on comprehensive reforms rather than mere

promises; calls for European engagement with Zimbabwe to be value-driven and firm in

its positioning towards the Zimbabwean authorities;

