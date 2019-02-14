PICTURE: Chiwenga & Wife Marry’s Mansion

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s house with wife Marry is situated in the leafy suburb of Borrowdale in northern Harare.

The mansion is positioned just down the road from former President Robert Mugabe’s Blue Roof mansion. The front is emblazoned with the couple’s initials, ‘C & M’, standing for Chiwenga and Marry.

Borrowdale is one of the residential and commercial business areas found in Harare, the capital city of Zimbabwe. It is located a few miles from the the city centre on the north east of the capital.

