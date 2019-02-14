JUST IN: Parajuli presents credentials

Elita Chikwati Senior Reporter

The United Nations resident co-ordinator, Mr Bishow Parajuli today presented his credentials as the head of the newly reformed UN System in Zimbabwe to President Mnangagwa at the State House .

He was accompanied by the UN heads of programmes and agencies accredited to Zimbabwe.

The team included United Nations Population Fund(UNFPA) representative, Dr Esther Mula, International Labour Organisation(ILO) director, Ms Hopolang Phororo, World Food Programme country director and representative Mr Eddie Rowe, United Nations International Children”s Emergency Fund(UNICEF) representative Dr Mohamed Ayoya, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)representative, Mr Robert Tibagwa, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization(UNESCO) regional director and representative Professor Hubert Gijzen, World Health Organisation (WHO) representative, Dr Alex Gasasira and UNWOMEN representative, Ms Delphine Serumaga among others.

In an interview after the meeting, Mr Parajuli said the UN was working towards improving the livelihoods of people in Zimbabwe.

More to follow…

