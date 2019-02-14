Manchester United Q2 revenue rises, affirms year forecast

LONDON (Reuters) – English Premier League soccer club Manchester United posted higher second-quarter revenue helped by a 38 percent surge in broadcasting income and stuck to its financial targets for the year.

The club also said it had paid 19.6 million pounds ($25.10 million) as compensation to former manager Jose Mourinho and some members of his coaching staff after the Portuguese coach was sacked in December.

Revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31 came in at 208.6 million pounds, compared with 177.4 million pounds a year earlier, the club said on Thursday.

The 20-time English champions said they continue to expect revenue of 615-630 million pounds and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 175-190 million pounds for 2018-19.

Like this: Like Loading...