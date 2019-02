The trial of Mutare City Town Clerk Joshua Maligwa was yesterday moved from Rusape to Nyanga magistrate courts.

Maligwa is facing five counts of abuse of office which he allegedly committed while heading Rusape town council.

State prosecutor Mr Roy Weja without giving reasons asked the court to have the case tried at Nyanga court.

Magistrate Mr Shane Kubonera removed Maligwa from remand and told him that he would now appear in Nyanga by way of summons.

