Zivhu comes to Greatman’s rescue

Lianne Ndemera Arts Correspondent

Chivi South legislator Dr Killer Zivhu yesterday donated $500 towards a video shoot for rising Afro-jazz crooner Tongai Gwaze, better known as Greatman, after he made a plea for assistance on social media.

Recently, Greatman posted on his Facebook page saying he was in need of assistance towards his upcoming video.

In an interview with The Herald, Dr Zivhu said he was touched by Greatman’s plea and he decided to assist him financially.

“I did not know Greatman until he released his song “Pandakazvarwa”. The song reminded me of the disadvantaged faced by people that I have been helping, including albinos.

“His main call was on donations to shoot a video which I have volunteered to pay for and I shall also pay for his recording sessions of his upcoming album.

“In promoting his music career I will not limit myself to his career only but also his lifestyle,” he said.

Dr Zivhu went an extra mile and gave him $400 towards his upkeep and pledged to continue giving him that amount on a monthly basis till December.

“Therefore, I am pledging $400 to his account as from this month to December. Until he is fully able to stand up with his music that will in turn feed him and his family. If he is serious why hesitate to help,” he said.

The “Pandakazvara” singer has been trying to push his CDs all by himself in the streets of Harare were he makes use of a speaker to reach out to people’s attention.

Counter to that he has been having challenges to be recognised as a capable artist for live shows.

“I am very humbled by this gesture from Dr Zivhu.The help came at a time when I have been encountering challenges to do with marketing my music and was also limited in terms of mobility because of my condition.

“This is a major boost for my career and my fans should watch the space,” said Greatman.

Dr Zivhu has also included Greatman to the national campaign budded “My Nation First, me second”. The campaign will have an array of artists like Sulumani Chimbetu, Mathias Mhere, to mention a few.

It is aimed to elevate positivity,love and confidence among Zimbabweans.

“We should consider building our nation with love instead of hating.

“Helping each other is the way to go furthest. We walk with the theme ‘We Are One and Able’,” concluded Zivhu.

