JUST IN: Man jailed for assaulting wife for not wearing panties

Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

A 26-year-old Mbare man will perform 350 hours of unpaid work at Mbare magistrates court after he was convicted of assaulting his wife with a claw hammer handle for not wearing panties.

Terrence Watyoka of Block 6B 18 Matapi flats pleaded guilty to physical abuse charges when he appeared before Mbare magistrate Mr Kudzai Zihove on Monday. Mr Kudzai Zihove initially sentenced him to 13 months in jail before suspending three months on condition of good behavior.

He suspended the remaining 10 months on condition that Watyoka completes 350 hours of community service. Prosecutor Mrs Mudozori told the court that on January 16 Wenyika arrived home at around midday and saw his wife Monica Chipwanya (18) cleaning the passage while putting on a mini skirt.

This, he said, infuriated Wenyika who started assaulting Chipwanya with a claw hummer handle several times all over the body. Mrs Mudozori said that during the scuffle, Wenyika discovered that Chipwanya was not wearing an undergarment. Chipwanya managed to escape and reported the matter to the police leading to Wenyika’s arrest.

