Zimbabwe opposition welcomes firmer stance from US against army violence

HARARE – The Nelson Chamisa-led Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) on Wednesday welcomed the US government’s call for “a neutral third party” to preside over dialogue between Zimbabwe’s political rivals.

The US issued a strong statement on Tuesday, in which it condemned the violence that broke out last month and the heavy-handed response from security forces that followed.

Deputy government spokesperson Robert Palladino said the US wants soldiers accused of rape and torture during the crackdown to be tried for their crimes.

“The US remains seriously concerned about the excessive use of force by government of Zimbabwe security forces since January 14, which has resulted in at least 13 deaths, 600 victims of violence, torture or rape, and more than 1,000 arrests,” he said in a statement.