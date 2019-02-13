JUST IN: Votes of no confidence must stop, Zanu-PF

Fidelis Munyoro Senior Reporter

Zanu-PF has said votes of no confidence being initiated against some party officials have greater potential of fomenting disunity in the party and should stop forthwith.

The party’s secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said they have noted with concern the disciplinary processes being raised against party members without due process and in breach of the party Constitution.

Votes of no confidence were passed against some officials of the party’s national youth league executive recently, while reports of similar actions are being initiated in some provinces.

The party’s Youth League last week passed a vote of no confidence on its leaders – Cde Pupurai Togarepi, deputy secretary Cde Lewis Matutu, administration secretary Cde Tendai Chirau, Cde Admire Mahachi and Cde Mercy Mugomo, for allegedly failing to defend President Mnangagwa, who is the party’s First Secretary.

Mashonaland West provincial secretary for finance Cde Mary Mliswa-Chikoka was booted out after the ruling party’s provincial executive council passed a vote of no confidence in her on Sunday.

Cde Mliswa-Chikoka, who is also the Provincial Affairs Minister for Mashonaland West, is being accused of corruption and abuse of office, among a litany of other charges.

“Previously, disunity forces under the G40 cabal used votes of no confidence to purge party members perceived to be against their destabilisation agenda,” said Cde Khaya Moyo.

“Summary dismissal of a party official through vote of no confidence should only be occasioned in extraordinary circumstances and can only be passed upon gross incompetency and, or dereliction of duty, gross misconduct or disloyalty and treachery.”

Cde Khaya Moyo said a motion of vote of no confidence should comply with procedures set out under Article 28 General Provision, Section 265-266 of the party’s Constitution.

“The motion must specify the reasons for the vote of no confidence and must be such that the accused member can easily glean the exact basis of the motion,” he said.

All disciplinary processes, said Cde Khaya Moyo, should follow normal procedure stipulated in Article (10) Section 79 of the party’s Constitution relating to disciplinary action, which allows accused parties to be subjected to fair hearing.

“Membership rights are sacrosanct, hence they should always unreservedly be observed,” he said. “The principles of natural justices must be the underlining factor.”

Cde Khaya Moyo directed all party organs to strictly adhere to the party Constitution in their conduct of party business.

