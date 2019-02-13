Chamisa sees the ultimate triumphal

MDC Alliance President Nelson Chamisa

MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa said that in the history of nations, the oppressed have always fought the oppressors and they will ultimately prevail even if they are faced with weapons and brute force. He wrote:

In the history of nations and struggles of men against men, oppressors have always been fought by the oppressed. The oppressors have always, out of weakness and desperation, used weapons and brute force to suppress the oppressed’s liberation effort. The oppressed ultimately prevail.

Chamisa has consistently claimed that he won last year’s presidential election but was denied victory by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC). He has hitherto refused to recognise the incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa, branding him illegitimate.

