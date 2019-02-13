Bogus soldier jailed

The 24-year-old Tatenda Donald Chiwa of Plot 199 Beatrice whose photograph clad in army uniform and in handcuffs went viral was sentenced to 12 months in prison by Marondera Magistrate Ignatius Mhene who suspended the other six months on condition he does not commit a similar offence.

Although he pleaded not guilty to the charges of impersonating by illegally putting on an army uniform Chiwa was found guilty after he failed to prove that he is an attested member of the ZNA.

According to the state led by public prosecutor Marvelous Muchacha, on February 6 at around midday some soldiers who were on patrol in Dombotombo Marondera met the accused who was clad in an army uniform and believed he was one of them.

However, upon interviewing him the patrolling soldiers found out that Chiwa was not a member of the ZNA.

He was subsequently arrested and police recovered camouflage trousers, black combat boots, camouflage jacket, camouflage sunhat and green belt which were all used as exhibit.