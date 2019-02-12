JUST IN: US$143K medicines, vehicle burnt in demos

Herald Reporter

Medicines, laboratory sundries and a cold storage truck all valued at about US$143 000 were destroyed in an arson attack at Makoni Police Station in Chitungwiza, during the MDC Alliance led violent demonstrations that rocked the country on January 4 this year, the Natpharm Pharmaceutical Company has said.

Presenting the state of national drug stocks to members of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Health during a fact finding tour to the institution in Harare today, Natpharm head of IT Mr Zealous Nyabadza said medicines and laboratory sundries, which were meant for Mashonaland East province were all destroyed in the inferno.

“The value of the stock, which the vehicle was carrying was worth US$63, 248 and the truck itself was valued at US$80 000,” said Mr Nyabadza.

He said the truck was burnt while parked at a police station in Chitungwiza, where the driver sought refuge from the violent protesters.

More to follow…

Like this: Like Loading...