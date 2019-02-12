Chris Mutangadura Sues Prosecutor-General, Resists Demotion To ‘Rustic’ Guruve

Kumbirai Hodzi was appointed Prosecutor General by President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Former director of economic crimes in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Chris Mutangadura is suing Prosecutor-General Mr Kumbirai Hodzi at the High Court.

The lawsuit emanates from the PG’s decision to transfer Mutangadura to a district office in Guruve. In an application filed by his lawyers G Sithole Law Chambers, he contends that district stations like Guruve are manned by law officers and at times, senior law officers. They can never be manned by chief law officers. He said:

I say so because I am a chief law officer and I have been so for 10 years. This is a fairly senior position as there is currently only National Director of Public Prosecutions before arriving at the PG himself. Chief law officers supervise principal law officers who in turn, supervise senior law officers, who in turn supervise law officers in charge of entire provinces. District stations like the one in Guruve are manned by law officers and at times, senior law officers. They can never be manned by chief law officers. In that respect, the unilateral decision by the first respondent to reassign me to Guruve is ultra vires section 6(1) (b) of the NPA Act.

