Dancehall artiste pens road safety song

Kundai Marunya Arts Correspondent

Rising dancehall musician Njanji Simbi Hombe (real name Noah Wambe) has released a single on traffic safety titled ‘‘KuDriver Zvakachenjera”.

This is in response to road traffic accidents around the country, 90 percent of which according to Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development are caused by human error.

Released last week, the song will be used as a campaign tool against drunk driving, driving without a licence, failure to adhere to road rules and driving while fatigued among other mishaps that have caused loss of lives and injuries on the country’s roads.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Njanji said he will hold road safety campaigns around the country.

“We are busy engaging different stakeholders to roll out road safety campaigns. We will use music to attract young people, then engage them in useful discussions on how to curb road carnage,” he said.

The musician has used the same strategy in cancer awareness last year releasing single “Fighting Breast Cancer” after which he held an event in Bulawayo that saw scores of people turning up.

“As a musician I feel it is my duty to educate and inform people on pressing issues affecting our society. This is why I got into music,” said Njanji.

The musician’s manager Andrew Musoni of Hard Mashona Arts and Culture Trust said corporate buy in will push their campaigns further.

“I just hope those we approached will come on board and partner us in spreading road safety awareness. With corporate and non-governmental organisations backing we will be able to reach even more people,” said Musoni. Njanji started recording his music in 2016. He has gradually grown over the past two years releasing two albums and several singles.

The artiste has also been staging live shows across Matabelaland and Midlands provinces. In his journey to seek international recognition, Njanji recently performed in Tete, Mozambique.

